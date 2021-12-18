Brooksie Goodgame McCay, 95 of Athens passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her residence. She was a native of South Pittsburg, a former resident of Chattanooga, a resident of Athens since 1964, a daughter of the late Robert E. Goodgame Sr. and Annie Thomas Goodgame, and was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William McCay Jr.; great-grandson, Robert Byrne; five brothers, Commander R.E. Goodgame, Ray Goodgame, Maxwell Goodgame, Dr. John Goodgame, and Charles Goodgame; and two sisters, Elizabeth G. Long and Edwinna G. Keown. She retired from Athens City Schools after 20 years of service. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Athens for 65 years serving as Sunday school teacher, church choir and the W.M.U. and also was active with Meals on Wheels. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Butch Smith of Athens; three sons and daughters-in-law, Bill McCay of Crossville, Bob and Beth McCay of Calhoun, and Jeff and Karen McCay of Athens; 11 grandchildren, Andrew (Jamie) McCay, Mike (Katie) McCay, Lynne Smith Herndon, Joellen Smith (Matt) Ledford, Beth Smith (Daniel) Galloway, Lauren McCay (Bob) Byrne, Rob (Beka) McCay, Kate McCay (Oscar) Heidbreder, Carrianna McCay (Eric) Coker, Will (Alex) McCay, and Max (Katie) McCay; 32 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at First Baptist Church of Athens with Dr. Bill Henard officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Legacy Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Athens, 305 Ingleside Ave., Athens, TN 37303. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Brooksie-McCay Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
