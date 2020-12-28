Isabell Malone Fain, 94, of Athens passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at home. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Myrtle Winder Malone, and was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Alvin B. Fain; son, Larry Alvin Fain; brother, Arnold Malone; and two sisters, Francis Lingerfelt and Pansy Dockins. She was a member of North Athens Baptist Church. For many years, she owned and operated Isabell’s Beauty Shop. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Case Staub and Chuck Staub of Athens; three grandsons, Jason M. Case, J. Adam Case and wife, Laura, and Dan Staub; granddaughter, Lauren Staub Yates and husband, Cade Yates; two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Bryson Case; great-granddaughter, Margaret Yates; and several nieces and nephews and special cousins. Due to COVID, a private service will be held with interment to follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday. Active pallbearers will be Chuck Staub, Jason Case, Adam Case, and Wyatt and Bryson Case. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Charles Cox and staff and Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and care during this time. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Isabell-Fain Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.