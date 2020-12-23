Horace Edgar Feezell, 96, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Horace was born in Kingston, and was the son of George W. and Eva Best Feezell. He was a graduate of Roane County High School. He started his military career in 1943 flying with the 390th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force. He was shot down over Germany and spent time as a prisoner of war. After his military service, he flew as a flight engineer with numerous airlines for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mina B. Wolfe; and brothers, Alvin Feezell and Don Feezell. He is survived by his present wife, Naomi Burnette Feezell; sisters, Marie Feezell and Vada Curtis; three daughters and spouses, Jan (Robert) Smiley, Lisa (Kurt) Scharrer and Eva Bostedor; four stepchildren and spouses, Jack (Marion) Burnette, Sherry (Pat) Henry, Susan (Jack) Haddock, and Steve (Patty) Burnette; grandchildren and spouses, Ryan (Dawn) Smiley, Chris (Jessie) Green, Katie (Eric) Doster, Brianna Scharrer, Grant (Emily) Bostedor and Chelsea (Chris) Brackett; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, at McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any local hospice. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
