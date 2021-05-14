Hazel Ann Dorsey, 79, of Delano passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after battling heath issues. Hazel was born and raised on a rural farm near Edson, Kan., and was a graduate of Edson High School. She married the love of her life after high school and was blessed to be together with Tom for over 50 years. Family was so very important to her and she was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had unconditional love for them all. Hazel was always a strong independent woman, and had lifelong friends all over the country and locally. She enjoyed her work before retirement and church afterwards. She especially enjoyed being a part of the “Keenagers” at Woodward Church of God, and bible study. Everyone who met Hazel loved her sweet, kind personality, her sweetness and her beautiful smile. The friends and family that knew her the best knew her adventurous, spunky and ornery personality. Hazel loved to travel with her husband and her daughter and she especially loved the beach and tropical air. God is getting a beautiful soul and Hazel will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Dorsey; daughter, Toni Lynn Dorsey; parents, William “Leo” and Elsie Somers; and brother, William Somers Jr. She is survived by son, Thomas Dean Dorsey of Blanca, Colo.; daughter, Terri Rae (Emery) Arnold of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Tom (Misty) Schuman of Delano, William Thomas “Billy” Dorsey of Kiowa, Kan., Sharmayne Dorsey of Moscow, Kan., Adam Dorsey of Texas, Clayton James “C.J.” (Tabitha) Dorsey of Kiowa, Kan., Samantha Dorsey of Moscow, Kan., Lindsey Nicole (Chris) Lange of Denver, Colo., and Tanner Dalton Buckley of Indianapolis, Ind.; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Marie Schindler of Goodland, Kan.; nieces and nephews; and her good friends, Sallie Curtis of Delano, and Deloris “Petie” Williams of Etowah. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 18, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home with Pastor Hershel Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Tom Schuman, Tanner Buckley, Billy Dorsey, C.J. Dorsey, Jeff Duke and Tony “Ty” Acebedo. Family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the stateroom. The service will be live streamed. Flowers will be accepted, however, anyone that wishes may make a donation to the “Keenagers” of Woodward Church of God or the American Cancer Society in Hazel’s name. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
