Charles T. “Fudd” Burris, 88, of Athens passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late Doll and Mae Wallace Boyd. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Workman Burris. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a 1952 graduate of McMinn County High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan University, where he played basketball. He signed a contract with the Chattanooga Lookouts and played in the farm system with the Washington Senators until he got married and had to go to work. He was a TSSAA (basketball) official for 30 years. He served on the McMinn County Board of Education for 12 years, most of those years as chairman. He was associated with Bowater for 39 years, retiring as foreman of Thermo Mechanical Proofing Department. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Ruthie Burris of Athens; two granddaughters, Brittanye (Brandon) Armstrong of Englewood, and Kourtney (Matt) Kilgore of Athens; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Armstrong, Mattalyn Kilgore and Grayson Kilgore; two half-brothers, Bill and Katherine Croft and Eddie and Pat Croft, all of Akron, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and close friends. A funeral service was conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Stephens and the Rev. Scott Duckworth officiating. The committal service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in McMinn Memory Gardens. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Pallbearers were Glenn Moses, John Benson, Tommy Nation, Matthew Rogers, Rod Walker, Brent Hipps, Brandon Armstrong, and Matt Kilgore. Family suggests memorials be made to the McMinn County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 312, Athens, TN 37371-0312. If you were unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens was honored to serve the family of Charles T. “Fudd” Burris.
