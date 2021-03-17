Jerry Ross Millsaps, 65, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021, at an Athens hospital. He was born in Athens on March 26, 1955, a son of the late Fred and Lucille Millsaps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa McGuire. Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory four brothers, Junior Millsaps, Jessie Millsaps, R.N. Millsaps and Eddie Combs; one sister, Mary Crowder; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Share a memory of Jerry and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
