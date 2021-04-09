Kathleen Bennett
“Kitty” Park, 83, of Cleveland passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, of natural causes in the comfort of her home. She was born Jan. 16, 1938, and made her home in Athens and later Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard J. Park; parents, Dr. Marvin and Mattie G. Kincheloe; son, John Grubb; daughters, Deborah (Grubb) Smith and Teresa Gayle (Grubb) Stevison; and brother, the Rev. Jack W. Kincheloe. Survivors include her grandchildren, Jonathon Stevison, Patrick and Lacey (Stevison) Nuciforo, and their father, Stephen Stevison, and Robert and Chelsie Smith, Justin and Kathleen (Smith) Garrett, and their father, Wayne Smith; niece, Johnna Kincheloe Ferguson; and great-grandchildren, Eli, River, and Skye Smith and Braxton and Oliver Nuciforo. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, in the chapel of Companion Funeral Home with Carolyn Braddy leading words of comfort. A livestream will be available at https://www.companionfunerals.com/obituaries/Kathleen--Bennett-Kitty-Park?obId=20698429#/celebrationWall Her family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service. Donations in Kitty’s memory can be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.