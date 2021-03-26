Bessie Kate Richardson Long-Moree, 90, of Sweetwater passed away March 25, 2021. Kate was born June 20, 1930, in Alcoa, Blount County, and grew up in Englewood, McMinn County. She was a member of Outpost Mission Church in Sweetwater. She was preceded in death by parents, Grace Irene Williams and John Wesley Richardson; husbands, William “Bill” Long and L.D. “Smokey” Moree; brother, Tommy Richardson; sisters, Lorine Carroll and Ann Bryum; and daughter, Betty Long Hunt. She is survived by sons, William (Vickie) Long of Ten Mile, and Wayne (Tammy) Long of Sweetwater; daughter, Teresa Long Haney-Benson of Denver, Colo.; stepson, Junior (Martha) Moree of Sweetwater; grandchildren, Travis (Christy) Long, Autumn (Scott) Lingerfelt, Candi (Chris) Gee, Brandi Long, Kari (Brandon) Watson, Andrea (Mike) Poole, Keith Haney, and Jon Moree; great-grandchildren, Darian Long, Austin Long, Cole Lingerfelt, Kelsey Gee, Derayshia Gee, Cameron Evans, Lynleigh Watson, and Reagan Moree; sister, Jean Moon of Ooltewah; and brother, Larry (Geraldine) Richardson of Athens. The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29, with the funeral service to follow in Kyker’s chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Blanche Settles officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
