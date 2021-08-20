Betty “Toby” Lillard, 88, of Benton passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 30, 1933, in Harbuck to the late Naaman and Alice Garrett Waldroup. Throughout life, Toby was a friend to many and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Passmore and Earl Lillard; and siblings, Edward Waldroup, Felton Waldroup, Lucille Davis, Irene Rogers, June Hensley, and Franklin Waldroup. Survivors include her beloved children, Sherry of Benton, and Danny Passmore of Cleveland; grandchildren, Shawna Raines, Marty (Jeni) Cross, Gina (Raymond) Simpson, Sammy (Amy) McNelly, Tasha Hicks, Lydia Simpson, Javan (Brooke) Simpson, Brileigh Hicks, and Walker Hicks; great-grandchildren, Ethan Fadroski, Rhys Smith, Mason Cross, Avery Cross, Lydia Cross, and Noah Cross; and great-great-grandchildren, Declan Cross and Finnley Kate. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, Aug. 21, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Benton Memorial Gardens with her family serving as pallbearers. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
