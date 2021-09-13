Graydon Christine Murr West, 91, of Athens went home to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. We know she is having a glorious reunion with her parents, Arch and Ruth Murr, formerly of the Rocky Springs community of Madisonville; her husband of 46 years, who she worked side-by-side with at their Aluminum Foundry after she had raised their children to adulthood, and who she gave tireless loving care to during his year of lung cancer; and her dear sister, who married one of Ralph’s cousins, Glenda “Matt” Murr West. Waiting their time to welcome her home will be her mother and father-in-law, Janie and Ambers West; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ritha Mae and Vannie Wallace, Ellie Bryant and JR West; her precious grandson, Christopher Michael West; and great-grandson, Tanner Lee Umphrey, who will continue to make her laugh as he did on earth. Graydon grew up attending Rocky Springs Baptist Church, where she and her parents were very active members. After marrying Ralph, and a trial work adventure to Detroit, Mich., with three of Ralph’s cousins, Ralph and Graydon made a hasty trip back to the warmer, spacious farm area of Athens where they became members of East Athens Baptist Church. Graydon served as the primary age Sunday School Superintendent for over 20 years. While her children where young, she enjoyed being a homemaker, babysitting four delightful girls and did ironing for a friend. She was very active in her children’s lives, always serving as “Room Mother” and “Class Trip Driver.” Her specialty, that the class always liked, was the “No Bake Oatmeal Cookies!!” She served as “Den Mother” while her son, Mike, was in Cub Scouts. Graydon is survived by her son, Michael E. West of Chattanooga; daughter and her husband, Leona Ruth and Charles Ray Layman of Athens; and grandchildren, Tommy (Shawna) Crowe, Angie Thompson, Jonathan Ray Layman of San Antonio, Texas, Jennifer (Travis) Bautsch, and Janell (Jason) Frost. She was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren and their spouses and two great-great-grandchildren, with another one on the way; and a very special sister and brother-in-law, Bea “Deedie” West and Eldridge Bryant of Morristown. There are several nieces and nephews, along with cousins, who were all loved by her. Graydon had surgery for a knee replacement and moved in with her daughter and husband to recuperate. She enjoyed being back on a farm and ended up staying there to be cared for by Leona and her three daughters. Her son, Mike, did his share of help by coming in each weekend to spend time with his mom, sitting on the back porch talking and watching the cows in the fields, and taking her out to eat, which she looked forward to. Due to COVID, a private graveside service was held Wednesday, Sept. 8, at McClellan Cemetery in Madisonville with children and grandchildren attending. Many friends have asked about memorials being made in Graydon’s name. The family requests they be made to Cub Scout Pack 100 in Madisonville as a special tribute to her service to scouting as a “Den Mother.” Leona is following her tradition in scouting as the new Cub Master of Pack 100. Donations may be made at an Peoples Bank location stating it is for the benefit of Cub Scout Pack 100 in memory of Graydon West. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens assisted with the burial arrangements for Graydon. Share your condolences and memories with the West family at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obits/Graydon-West
