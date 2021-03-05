Mary Ann Coulter Gordon, 82, of Etowah passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family. Mary was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years before his death in 2001, Harold Gordon; parents, Herman Andrew and Johnnie Etta Hutsell Coulter; sisters and brothers-in-law, Stella and Edd Spanglier, Edna and Loyd Baker, Mildred Coulter, Ella Mae and Robert Greene, and Katherine and Gordon McGahey; and brother, Herman Coulter. Survivors include her sons, Gary Leon Gordon and Richard Lamar Gordon; daughters and son-in-law, Angela Renee Gordon, Marlene Denise Gordon Osborn and Rick Osborn; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and George Cranfill; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins. The family would like to thank Madison McWilliams, Wanda Brewer and Joe Osborn for their support and love. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Minister of God’s Word Rick Osborn officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Conasauga Cemetery. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
