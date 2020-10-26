Tony M. Green, 59, of Etowah passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Edna Green; and two brothers, Larry Green and Keith Green. He is survived by two sisters, Brenda Hooie and husband, Randy, of Pulaski, and Patty Troutt of Riceville; one brother, Jerry Green and wife, Teresa, of Etowah; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Etowah Heathcare for their loving care and compassion toward Tony. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, at Green Hill Cemetery with Pastor Mark Hensley officiating. No formal visitation was held. Chad Ingram, Bo Ingram, Jon Troutt, Adam Green, Shaun Green and Tracy Brown served as pallbearers. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.