Joe Bryant, 72, of Madisonville passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edith Vaught; son, Shane Bryant; and brother, Donnie Vaught. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked and retired from the railroad. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bryant; sister, Connie Bailey; several grandchildren; and aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Brown officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in McMinn Memory Gardens. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
