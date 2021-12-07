Deborah Louise McNelley, 59, of Athens passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her residence. Deborah was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Bobby McNelley. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Ricky Charles. Deborah was a member of Victory House of Prayer. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and gardening. Survivors include mother, Billie Martin McNelley of Athens; daughter, Haley McNelley of Athens; son, Joseph Dillion Charles of Athens; grandchildren, Brayden and Kendan Charles; sister, Barbara Hicks and husband, Greg, of Decatur; brother, Ricky McNelley and wife, Deanne, of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mitchell James officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Deborah Louise McNelley.
