Johnie Beatrice Hixson, 90, of Ten Mile went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 11, 1930 in Ten Mile and was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family and loved being a mother and homemaker. As long as her health permitted, she raised beautiful flowers and was an avid gardener. Mrs. Hixson treasured all time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her precious husband, Willie Hixson; several sisters and one brother. Survivors include children, Dwight and Donna Hixson of Athens, Doug and Pam Hixson of Kingston, Linda and Dan Moses of Riceville, and Kaye Hixson of Kingston; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Louise and Glenn Ballew of Midtown, Barbara and Billy Joe Guinn of Kingston, and Opal Crabtree of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends. Private funeral services were held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Fraker Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside services followed at Edgemon Cemetery with the Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family extends a special thank you to Golden Touch and staff for their loving care. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.
