Billy Joe “Bill” Hughes, 79, of Niota passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. He was a native and lifetime resident of the Clearwater community and was preceded in death by daughter, Tamberly Joetta “Tami” Hughes; mother and stepfather, Amanda and Alton Knox; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paige and Louzelle Curtis. He retired as foreman in the gas department of Athens Utilities Board after 39 years of service. After retirement, he came to work part time with the staff of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, where he spent many years assisting and caring for many families and he will be greatly missed. He was a member of Clearwater Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Janice Curtis Hughes of Niota; two daughters, Melissa Hughes Jenkins and Brad Leamon of Niota, and Deborah Hughes Mull and husband, Greg, of Niota; three grandchildren, Kaleb Grant Jenkins and wife, Chelsea, Emma Paige Mull, and Joseph Lane Mull; great-granddaughter, Maliya Eliana “Mia” Jenkins; three brothers and spouses, Don and Katherine Knox of Athens, Jimmy and Jane Knox of Niota, and Jeff and Tina Knox of Niota; three sisters and spouses, Jean Edwards of Knoxville, Ann and Dean Landreth of Riceville, and Kathy and Mark Cobble of Athens; two sisters-in-law and spouses, Jane and Jimmy Shepherd of Athens, and Connie and Kelly “Kid” Shepherd of Athens; brother and spouse, Gary and Joy Curtis of Riceville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Hutsell and the Rev. Martin Bowlin officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, in Clearwater Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Darren Shepherd, Phillip Shepherd, Brandon Cobble, Kody Knox, Kyler Knox, and Collin McCosh. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are recommended along with social distancing. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Billy-Hughes Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
