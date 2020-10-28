Jesus “Jessie” Gesolgon lll, 60, of Athens passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of both Hillcrest Church of God and Woodward Avenue Church of God, where he served on the security team and as a greeter. Truthfully, Jessie would serve wherever there was a need and he would always do it with a smile that would light up every room he walked into. He was the perfect picture of God’s grace, love, and mercy for his children. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Gesolgon Sr.; and brother, Jesus Gesolgon Jr. He is survived by his children, Brant Ramirez (Sasha), Heather Gesolgon, and Alyssa Gesolgon; former wife, Tina Ramirez; his mother, Modesta Gesolgon; his sisters, Josefine Cruz (Leandro), Jesusa “Jayne” Riedel (Lance), and Jenette Acorda (Rodel); his granddaughter, Leia Rose Deason; his father-in-law, Joel Ramirez; his mother-in-law, Jean Templeton; his brother-in-law, Robert Ramirez; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Woodward Avenue Church of God on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. with Pastor Zach Davis officiating. Attendees are asked to wear yellow/gold, purple, or black if possible, in honor of Jessie’s favorite basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask to their seat and when walking around. For those who are unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available on Woodward’s Facebook page. Share a memory of Jessie and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
