Joyce Ann Melton, 79, of Etowah entered her Heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She was a devoted and faithful member of Grace Baptist Church. Joyce had a passion for quilting. Her joys in life centered around her family and the love she had for them. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Dewey Cecil and Arizona Long. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents listed above; one son, Michael Franks; and one sister, Elaine Long. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Melton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte Holton (Robert) and Rebecca Haltom (David); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six sisters; and one brother. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Whiting Delk officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
