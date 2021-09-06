Dorothy “Dot” Jean
Simpson Lane, 77, of Sweetwater passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. Dorothy was a native of Athens and a resident of Sweetwater. She was a daughter of Wilburn “Jack” Jackson Simpson and Effie E. Newman Simpson. She was also preceded in death by husband, Phillip Melvin Lane; sons, Fred Wilburn Lane, Ferdinand Fitzgerald Lane and Freeman O’Brian Lane; and her daughter, Gracie “Michelle” Lane Spurgeon, who passed away on Aug. 25. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Regina Lane Hunt of Madisonville, and Loretta Wilson and husband, Keith, of Sweetwater; sisters, Nelda Myers of Philadelphia, and Birdie Miller of Georgia; brother, Joe Simpson of Athens; grandson and special mention and thank you to Dylan Edward Spurgeon, along with grandchildren, Brandi Lane, Clayton Green, Jessica Hamby and husband, Kyle, Kasteel Wilson, Shyvon Wilson, Rocky Lane and wife, Kristin, Brent and Blake; and great-grandchildren, Justice, Landon, Houston, Fred, Jenna, Landon and Wesley. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at New Harvest Worship Center in Philadelphia. A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. with Bishop William Seale officiating. Burial will follow in Edgemon Cemetery in Meigs County. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Dorothy “Dot” Jean Simpson Lane.
