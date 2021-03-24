Robert “Jason” Davis, 40, of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, March 19, 2021. He was a longtime resident of Decatur. He was a talented, self-taught musician and artist. He was a gentle loving father, son and brother. Jason was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Decatur. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert “Smokey” and Linda Davis and Rosa Lee and Weaver McKenzie, all of Decatur. Jason leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Mason Davis of Cleveland; mother, Linda Hutsell of Decatur; father, Kenny Davis of Athens; four sisters, Jamie Brown (Cedric) of Athens, Ashley Davis of Chattanooga, and Cindy Hutsell and Amber Ammons, both of Decatur; aunts, Kathy Womack of Ten Mile, Janice Lyke of Lenoir City, and Brenda McKenzie of Decatur; uncles, Jeff Davis (Karen) of Decatur, and David McKenzie of Ten Mile; nephews, Isley and Israel Brown of Athens, and niece, Katie Fetter of Decatur; numerous special cousins and friends and numerous other extended family members. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Theo Harris officiating. Share a memory of Jason and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
