Irene Starkey Corn, 97, of Etowah passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2021, in Covington. She was a faithful member of Gateway Church of Christ in Etowah. She lived in Etowah her entire life except for the past nine months she spent in Covington with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius G. Starkey and Betty Loftis Starkey; husband, Mainus Corn; son, William “Bill” Corn; daughter-in-law, Shirlene Corn; sister-in-law, Virgie Cronan; and three brothers, Luther Starkey, Howard Starkey, and Dewey Starkey. Survivors include her granddaughter and husband, April and Mike Galaway of Covington; three great-grandchildren, Kylee Womack, Grasyson Womack and Addison Galaway; daughter-in-law, Sandra Corn; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Evelyn and Ralph Peel of Etowah, and Rita Whitten of Chattanooga; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Minister Joe Guy officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at McMinn Memory Gardens for the 11 a.m. committal service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
