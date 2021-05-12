Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Moses, 64, of Ten Mile passed away on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga after a very long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Ronnie was born on Nov. 26, 1956, in Athens. He was the son of the late Reece and Louise Johnson Moses. Ronnie was a member of the Carpenter’s Union Local 74. He served at the Athens Elks Lodge as the Tieler Chair. He also served six years of the Army National Guard. Ronnie was a general contractor (Ronnie Moses Contracting/RMC, LLC) for many years in the Athens, Madisonville, Ten Mile, Knoxville and many other areas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Allie Johnson; and two uncles, Bob Johnson and Bill Johnson. Ronald leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Patricia Bolton Moses; one uncle, Ted Johnson and wife, Donna; two aunts, Mary Gray and Virginia Watson (Hoyt), all from Athens; a sister-in-law, Linda Roberts, and nephew, Joshua Bolton, from Lebanon, Ohio; and a host of special friends such as Mike Bernard, Jackie Baker, Darrell Roderick, Calvin Womack, Lee Cook, Bob Crowden, Chris White, Craig Firpo, and a multitude of other family and friends. Ronnie will be dearly missed. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at Central Baptist Church, located at 13 Nash Drive in Athens, on Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following for the family. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Cancer Society for Pancreatic Cancer research. Share a memory of Ronald and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfuenrals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
