Shirley Ann Cranfill
Morris, 82, of Athens died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at CHI Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Loudon County, grew up in Sweetwater, and was a longtime resident of Athens. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Cranfill Bright; stepfather, Bill Bright; and her husband of 56 years, Samuel M. Morris. Shirley worked as a medical assistant for several years with Dr. Carroll in the old Epperson Hospital. Survivors include one daughter and a son-in-law, Kim and John Ingram of Delano; and two grandchildren, Rachel Ingram of Benton, and Ben Ingram of Greeneville. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater Memorial Park with the Rev. Jason Brookshire officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Shirley Ann Cranfill Morris.
