Alvaro Castillo “Chief,” 65, of Etowah passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Johnson officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be included in the Saturday, Nov. 20, edition of The DPA.
