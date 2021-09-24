Debbie McLawhorn, 60, of Athens passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, shopping and spending quality time together. Debbie was passionate about anything family oriented, particularly Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. She was a great cook and enjoyed going to family dinners on Fridays. She took pleasure in taking care of her flower garden and had great pride in her roses. She also enjoyed painting. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Bobbie McKheean; and brother, Robert Lee McKheean. She is survived by her husband, Gerald McLawhorn of Athens; mother, Lucille “Sally” McKheean of Athens; children, Chris (Tammy) McLawhorn of Athens, and Pam (Joie) Barwick of Athens; grandchildren, Chastity and Ashley Boland of Athens; brothers, Wayne and Steve McKheean of Athens; sisters, Karen Hughes of Athens, and Mary Chrisman of Englewood; several nieces and nephews and many friends. Family and friends will meet for funeral services on Monday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery with Pastor Chris Ryan officiating. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
