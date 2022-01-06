Glen C. Davis, 85, of Decatur passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 3, 2022, at an Athens hospital. He was born in Decatur on June 18, 1936, a son of the late Herman and Oma Davis. He was of the Christian faith and attended Walnut Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Faye; one son, Steven Dewayne Davis; two daughters, Carol DeWanna Davis and Tammy Parker; one grandson, Brad Dewayne Parker; six brothers, Stanley Davis, Gene Davis, Ross Davis, Clyde Davis, Bob Davis and Wayne Davis; and three sisters, Margie Clayton, Sandra Johnson and Frances Monroe. Glen leaves behind to cherish his memory one son, Scotty Davis; two sisters, Barbara Powell and Shirley Melton; three grandchildren, Chad Parker, Hannah Davis and David Dase; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee Parker, Brailey Parker, Bella Parker, Maci Parker and Isaac Parker; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A celebration of his life is planned for Friday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, located at 14108 N. No Pone Valley Road in Decatur, with the Rev. Mike Rymer officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday at the church from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service time. The interment will follow the service in the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Glen and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
