Linda Woods, 72, passed away April 8, 2021. She was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed the comforts of her home and doing crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by son, Matthew Lee Woods; parents, Kenneth and Katherine Miller; and beloved sister, Jerry Nunley. She is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Jerry Farrell of Athens; brother, Donnie Miller of Athens; sister, Patricia Graves of Athens; and beloved niece and husband, Donna and Shane Partain of Athens. Private funeral services will be held. Services arranged by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Etowah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.