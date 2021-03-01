Deborah Sue Tholin, 58, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. She was the daughter of the late Janet and Kenneth Nance. She is survived by her children, Stephanie Ainley, of Decatur, Andrew Ainley, of Kewanee, Ill., Derek Ainley, of Dayton, and Bradley Tholin and Julie Malone of Decatur; grandchildren, Jada Branham, Hunter Stansberry, Chelsea Ainley, Brandon Ainley, Gracie Lynn, Kaylea Tholin, Elijah Williams, Jordan Tholin, Korea Ainley, and Kooper Ainley; great-grandchildren, Kalis, Jaxon, and Aries; and other extended family and a host of friends. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Gary Rolen officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meigs County Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, Meigs Co. Division, 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Tholin Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.