Amanda Marie Wilcox
Mantooth, 33, of Chatsworth, Ga. passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at AdventHealth Murray Hospital. Amanda was born and raised in McMinn County and lived in Chatsworth, Ga. for the past 12 years. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Louise Wilcox; and maternal grandparents, Joney and Bonnie Morgan. Amanda was currently a customer service representative at Engineered Floors in Dalton, Ga., and was a member of Ball Play Baptist Church in Old Fort. Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Danny Travis Mantooth of Chatsworth, Ga.; son, Tristan Mantooth; parents, Randy Lee and Donna Morgan Wilcox; sisters, Crystal Anderson and Jessica Wilcox; brother, Randy Wilcox Jr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Danny and Fredia Mantooth; sister-in-law, Celena Wells and husband, Jason; brother-in-law, Casey Mantooth; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many others from her extended family. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at Ball Play Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Fort with Pastor Matthew Harrison officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family has requested that masks be worn if possible during the visitation. If you are unable to attend the service or visitation, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Amanda Marie Wilcox Mantooth.
