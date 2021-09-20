Cherry D. Watson, 73, of Etowah passed away at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. She was born April 4, 1948. She was a retired LPN from Sweetwater Nursing Center with 31 years of service. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill L. Watson; son, Billy Scott Watson; parents, Chester and Ina Williams; sister, Margaret Whitehead; brothers, Jack, Wayne (wife, Linda), Dennis and Bobby (wife, Aurita) Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loy and Elizabeth Watson; and brothers-in-law, Dan Watson and Steve Barton. Survivors include daughter, Cheri Mason (Mark Morris); grandchildren, Dustin Watson (Casey), Courtnee Mason, Lori Mason (Colby Martin), and Haley Watson; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Tanner Lichlyter, Brynleigh Mason, and Sadie and Skylar Martin; sisters, Billie (Johnnie) Mikles of Maryville, Kathy (Tom) McWilliams of Townsend, and Betty Barton of Orange County, Calif.; brother, Cooper (Mary) Williams of Louisville; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Watson of Madisonville, Bobbie (Glenn) Chapman of Friendsville, and Dollie Williams of Maryville; brother-in-law, Harris Whithead of Louisville; several nieces and nephews she loved dearly, especially being close to Jenny Hill; and good friend, Betty Earls. Graveside services and interment were held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Friendship Cemetery. Katy McWilliams spoke. The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.