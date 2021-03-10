Janet “Ruth” Rice, 73, of Athens passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at NHC Health Care. She was a native of Washington County, was a longtime resident of Jonesborough, and was daughter to the late Roy and Marie Blankenship. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and a graduate of Lamar High School. She retired from Alliance Data Systems in Johnson City. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristi Dawn Rice; and nephew, Justin Blankenship. She is survived by her son, Jeff and Tiffany Rice; step grandchildren, Gage and Sydnee Duncan; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Myra Blankenship; a nephew and spouse, Matt and Angie Blankenship; niece and spouse, Larae and Phil Graves; and several great-nieces and one great-nephew. The family would like to thank NHC Health Care for their care and kindness during her stay. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at Mayberry Community Cemetery in Jonesborough with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tennessee Wesleyan University Women’s Basketball, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303; Mayberry Community Cemetery, c/o Mary Hylton, 1052 Old State Route 34, Jonesborough, TN 37659; or Bethesda United Methodist Church, 4755 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659. Condolences may be sent to the Rice family online at www.dillow-taylor.com Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Jonesborough is in charge of arrangements.
