Pauline Tate Blair, 96, of Sweetwater went to her Heavenly Home on May 8, 2021. A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, Mrs. Blair served in the Nursery and Beginner Sunday School departments. She was also a member of the Mary of Bethany Sunday School Class, the Mission Action Circle, and the Senior “B”s. A devoted wife and mother, Mrs. Blair was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Robert “J.R.” Blair; parents, Herman George and Flora Mason Tate; sister, Edna Marie Tate; and brothers, Paul Venton Tate, Byrl Mason Tate, and Howard Monroe Tate. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy Ann Blair and Dr. William “Bill” Chandler Wilson Jr. of Knoxville; grandsons, William “Chandler” Wilson III and his wife, Kimberly, of Knoxville, and Alexander “Alex” Blair Wilson and his wife, Laura, of Abingdon, Va.; great-grandchildren, Chloe Brooke Wilson, Elijah Parker Wilson, Alyssa Grace Wilson, and Emma Joy Wilson; one special niece, Glenda Tate Stephens; and several nephews. Public viewing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10, at First Baptist Church of Sweetwater and the Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Leonard Markham officiating. The family is requesting that masks be worn and social distancing observed. Interment will be in Sweetwater Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 11, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, 303 Wright St., Sweetwater, TN 37874. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
