Virginia Faye Richesin Gregory, 90, of Athens passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Dominion Assisted Living. She was a native of Monroe County, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Samuel Clarence and Candie Odella Kimsey Richesin, and was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred Louis “Winnie” Gregory; and brother, Douglas Richesin. She retired from Crescent Hosiery Mill and was a member of First Church of God. Survivors include two sisters, Charlene Wade and Marlene Davis, both of Athens; sister-in-law, Betty Richesin of Charleston; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Linda Richesin of Athens; special niece, Diane Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at noon on Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Roy Chism officiating. The family received friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to First Church of God, 300 N. Congress Parkway, Athens, TN 37303. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Virginia-Gregory Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
