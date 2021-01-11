Peggy Hall Wall, 73, of Tellico Plains and Niota, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Peggy was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and teacher. For 42 years, she dedicated herself to educating students at Tellico Plains Junior High and High School. She inspired hope, love, forgiveness and equality throughout many generations of our youth. She continued shining her light after retirement when she became a staple at Niota Elementary School as a substitute teacher. She was a skilled water safety instructor and devoted 30 years of swimming lessons to children and adults in Monroe County. Her love of politics led her to run in the 2012 election for Tennessee House of Representatives, District 23. Peggy also served as the lead pianist at Tellico Plains First Baptist Church for more than 20 years prior to moving to Niota. Above all, she was a true advocate for individuals who were marginalized and less fortunate. She used her voice and resilience to stand up for those who were unable to stand up for themselves. Her legacy will live on and continue influencing a better world. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sally Wall; parents, Charles and Billie Nell Hall; and sister, Patricia Hall Talbott. She is survived by daughter, Lacey Wall; son, Jim Wall; daughter-in-law, Nickie Wall; granddaughters, McKenzie and Jaymee Wall; and sisters, Pam Hall Mathews and Prissy Hall West. In support of continued efforts for further and more extensive pancreatic cancer research, the family requests memorial contributions be made to www.pancan.org, in lieu of flowers. The family has also requested to receive condolences in the form of written memories and tributes that may be mailed to 216 County Road 265, Niota, TN 37826. A private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date. Myers Funeral Home of Tellico Plains is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.myersfuneralhometn.com
