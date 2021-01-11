Nora Geraldine Ingram, 92, of Athens passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Dominion Assisted Living. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Elvon and Winona Powers Dailey, and was preceded in death by husband, Harley J. Ingram; brother, Henry Ray Dailey; and an infant sister. She was a member of McMahan Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Marquita and Allen Swafford of Athens, and Nancy and Richard Best of Sweetwater; brother and sister-in-law, Reed and Bonnie Dailey of Athens; brother-in-law, Clyde Ingram and wife, Sylvia; two sisters-in-law, Aileen Ingram and Emma Lee Derrick; grandchildren, Kellie Wallace of Athens, Stacy and Rusty Byrd of Kingston, Rodney Best of Sweetwater, and Chris and Lindsey Best of Lenoir City; seven great-grandchildren, Whitney and Brittany Best, Brodie, Codie and Katie Grayce Wallace, and Austin and Elizabeth Byrd; great-great-granddaughter, Jesidiah Best; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were 5 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Bates officiating. Interment was 11 a.m. Monday in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers were Rodney Best, Chris Best, Whitney Best, Brittany Best, Brodie Wallace and Codie Wallace. The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Dominion Assisted Living and Chattanooga Hospice for their love and care. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Nora-Ingram Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
