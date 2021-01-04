Clyde Shelton, 86, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his residence. He was a native of Meigs County, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, a son of the Clarence Clyde and Fannie Millsaps Shelton, and was preceded in death by a son, Marvin Shelton. He was a farmer and wood cutter. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mollie Goins Shelton of Athens; two sons, David Shelton of Athens, and Danny Shelton of Athens; two brothers, Charles Ray and Dana Shelton of Athens, and Carson Shelton of Athens; four grandchildren, Jodie Sherlin, Jerimiah Shelton, Jason Shelton, and Jamie Shelton; and 11 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Van Elkins officiating. Interment followed in Short Creek Cemetery. Active pallbearers were grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Clyde-Shelton Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.