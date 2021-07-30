Ray Winslow Barton, 92, of Athens passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence. Ray was born in Murphy, N.C., and was a longtime resident of Athens. He was a son of the late Wilbur and Maude Taylor Barton. He was also preceded by his first wife of 49 years, Avis Brooks Barton; sisters, Minty Grace Hobbs and Pearl Coffee; brothers, Glenn and Mark Barton; along with his stepmother, Ethel Barton, and stepmother, Minty Barton. Ray attended Athens Church of Christ. He was retired from Union Carbide/Martin Marietta Oak Ridge K25 Plant where he worked as a tool and die maker. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Virginia Louise Burke Barton of Athens; daughter, Donna Summitt and husband, Rick, of Vonore; sons, Dennis R. Barton and wife, Charmaine, of Palm Coast, Fla., Blaine Barton and wife, Kyla, of Griffin, Ga., and Kevin Barton and wife, Tammy, of Senoia, Ga.; brother, Frank Barton of Athens; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends met at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Graveside services were at noon Friday, July 30, with Minister Mark Littleton officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family would like to give a “special thank you” to the Hospice of Chattanooga, Athens Team, for their incredible amount of love and care they gave our Dad and the whole family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. If you cannot attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Ray Winslow Barton.
