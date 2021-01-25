Inez Evans Fain, 75, of Athens passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving husband of almost 55 years and family on Jan. 23, 2021. She was a longtime member of Union Hill Baptist Church. Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Goley and Lillie Evans; six brothers, Cletus Evans, Hubert Evans, Lewis Evans, Ernest Evans, Clifford Evans, and Eugene Evans; and five sisters, Zueleaka Blankenship, Blanche Allen, Bernice Detter, Lillian Graham, and Reba Evans. She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Fain; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christy Baker (Roy) and Kathy Vincent (Tony); five grandchildren, Cierra Wade (Christian), Tia West (Colby), Autumn Cardin (Andy), Cheyenne Dunlop (Carter), and Randy Evans; three great-grandchildren, Marcie Evans, Hannah Evans, and Tyler Gunn; special aunt, Mayme Melton (Knox); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Louis and Doug Greene officiating. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Fain Cemetery. It is mandatory to wear a mask and please honor the guidelines for social distancing. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
