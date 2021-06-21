Lonnie Creasman “L.C.” Harris, 91, lifelong resident of the Goodsprings community, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Harris; parents, Lonnie and Grace Harris. He retired from Bowater after 40 years of service. He loved the outdoors and had a special bond with his animals. Special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga, his special caregivers and his doctors and medical assistance throughout the years. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 20 in Goodsprings Cemetery with Charlie Gentry officiating. No formal visitation was held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
