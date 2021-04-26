Billy Ralph Moss Sr., 86, made his heavenly transition on Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home in Etowah. He was the son of the late Wallace and Hattie McCleary Moss. He grew up in the Old Salem community, where he grew in the church there and, at an early age, took to farming to help his family. A loving husband, father and papaw to his very large family, he was a very good provider and hard worker. He was employed over 40 years at Bowater Paper Company, where he worked as a chipper in the wood yard. Even while he worked at Bowater, he continued to do farming, raising livestock and putting out large gardens. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth “Punch” Moss; his son, Tommy Moss; sister, Mattie Lee King; brothers, PFC Issacc Thomas Moss and David Maynard Moss; grandson, Jaran Moss; sisters-in-law, Annie Mae Boyd, Charlene Scruggs, and Rosa Lee Armstrong; and brothers-in-law, Harry Cullom Sr., William Ward King, Robert Scruggs, Joe Colbert, Christopher Douglas, and Joseph Armstrong. He leaves to rejoice in his passing his loving and caring children. Jan Charles (Audrea) Armstrong, Alan Armstrong, Billy (Lucille) Moss, Earl (Sherrie) Moss, Mary Moss, Anthony (Sonya) Moss, John (Rhonda) Moss, and Stephanie (T.O.) Carter, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Moss; 17 grandchildren, Dawn (Eustace) Perkins, Kenisha Moss, D.J. Moss, Nikki Moss, Chad (Lacey) Armstrong, Star (Tiffany) Armstrong, Josh (Lynsey) Moss, Quinn (Jamie) Moss, Tamara (Jay) Moss, Yasmine Carter, Kimberly Smith, Jasone Moss, Mario Smith, Whitney (Travis) Sanders, Adrienne (Cash) Hannah, and Dillion (Summer) Williams; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Rebecca Cullom of Knoxville; sisters-in-law, Louise Carden, Mary Nell Douglas, Rosa Lee Colbert, and Christine Lowery, all of Etowah; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends, Austin Tate and Frankie Williams. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Benjamin Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah.In compliance with COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. There will be a walk-through visitation also on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon, with the family receiving friends from noon to 1 p.m. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
