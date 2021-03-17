Merry May Scott (née Pabst) was born May 22, 1934 to Bernhard and Eleanor (Karp) Pabst in Kansas City, Mo., the fourth of four daughters. The family moved frequently and settled in Wheaton, Ill., where Merry attended and graduated from Wheaton High School. There she met and married Robert E. Scott. They eloped after the homecoming dance on Oct. 18, 1952, with a formal church service a month later. Merry, a dental assistant, and Bob, a Frito-Lay route salesman, had six children in 16 years, living in Cleveland, Ohio, Battle Creek, Mich., and Lake Worth, Fla. Wherever they lived, church and community were important to them, often hosting neighborhood block parties. Retirement took them to the Pabst farm in Aitkin, Minn., where the family spent 65 years of summer vacations on Ross Lake. Athens was their last home together where they really thrived, living their golden years with church, friends, family, and an abundance of social activities they both enjoyed. Bob died in March of 2015 and Merry took up residence in assisted living at Morning Pointe of Athens for a few years and then at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta to be close to family. Merry was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, husband and most in-laws. She is survived by her children, Robert Scott (Andru Scott) of Lovettsville, Va., Lydia Scott (Sue Kinzbach) of Denver, Colo., Naomi (Brian) Sweet of Poway, Calif., Philip Scott (Wes Bartkowski) of Atlanta, Ga., Andrew (Jennifer) Scott of Hiram, Ga., and Daniel (Sayuri) Scott of Ushiku, Japan; and eight grandchildren, Audrey, Jacqueline, and Christopher Sweet, Payton, Emma and Lillian Scott, and Karina and Arisa Scott. The family will have a private gathering later this year when they can all get together to celebrate their mother’s life. For those wanting to donate in the name of Merry May Scott, please donate to a passion that our parents loved, and that was taking care of animals. In lieu of flowers and gifts, monetary donations can be made out to McMinn Regional Humane Society, 3 Davidson Road, Athens, TN 37303, 423-744-9548. H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel of Brookhaven, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
