Born Barbara Jean Loftis on July 20, 1932, the beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 88. Barbara lived in McMinn County her entire life and was most recently a resident and Ambassador of Dominion Assisted Living. Barbara was a member of Athens Church of Christ and enjoyed working with their communion preparation and bear ministries. Barbara loved spending time with family and friends, was always the first to volunteer to help, and was generous to many different organizations. She was a member of the Woods Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary for 16 years, where she was able to express her humble heart of a servant. Barbara was very optimistic, with a great sense of humor and one who loved to laugh and smile. In her lifetime, Barbara was blessed to love and care for three husbands who all preceded her in death. She was married to Curtiss Edward Tallent for 35 years until his death in 1984. They had three wonderful children together. She was married to Wade Turner Hampton for four years until his death in 1993. And, she was married to David Lynn Williams for 19 years until his death in 2019. Barbara was also preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mamie Burnett Loftis; brothers, KC Loftis and Boyd Loftis; and her sister, Juanita Watters. Barbara is survived by her children, Mike (Sheila) Tallent of Etowah, Cathy (Joe) Hooper of Ooltewah, and Brian (Beth) Tallent of Franklin; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Allen) Peters, Laura (Bill) Holaday, and Katy Tallent; her great-grandchildren, Raegan Peters and Nora Holaday; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Keith. A special thanks to Mitzi Womack and the team and residents at Dominion Assisted Living for their great friendships and care. Also, a special thanks to stepdaughter Donna Cantrell (David) for their love and support. And thank you to Starr Regional Medical Center and all the lovely doctors and nurses that cared for our precious mother. A graveside service will be held at McMinn Memory Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Pallbearers include Brian Tallent, Allen Peters, Bill Holaday and Brandon Watters. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Athens Church of Christ Benevolence Fund. Visit the online obituary at www.serenityfunerals.com to post tributes and share memories. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
