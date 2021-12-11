David “Dave” Wilson, 70, of Etowah won his battle with colon cancer and went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. David retired from Whirlpool, where everyone knew him as “Crazy Dave.” Upon retirement, he enjoyed farming his land and fixing his tractors. David enjoyed teaching his grandchildren life lessons, inappropriate jokes, and how to find the positive in every situation. Even when he was sick, David still kept his sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Beatrice Wilson; and sister, Bernice Lowe. Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, April and James Key, and Amber Pritchett; grandchildren, Ashland, Alyssia “Piper,” Austin, Aleczander, and Alaska “Rain”; his best friend and sister and brother-in-law, Janette and James Whitener; and other siblings, Leon, Clifford, and Mary Ruth. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Love Cemetery with Brother Tim Davis officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.