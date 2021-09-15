Reba “Lorene” Wallace Thomas, 81, of Gibsonville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Lexington, N.C., after a long period of declining health. She was born on May 1, 1940, in Niota to the late William Ford Wallace and Nola B. Wallace. In the 1940s, she moved to California with her parents for several years before returning back home to Niota. Lorene graduated from McMinn County High School in 1958 and briefly worked at Bowaters Paper Mill. She attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens. She married Robert Thomas and moved to Boston, Mass., while he attended MIT. They lived in Sacramento, Calif., and Asheville, N.C. While in Asheville, she enjoyed hiking in the mountains. They spent the remainder of their lives in Gibsonville, N.C., where they built their home and raised a family. Lorene was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Thomas; and a nephew, Adrian Arceo. Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Thomas Hodges; a son, John Thomas; four grandchildren, Kayla Belvin, Emily Hodges, Taylor Hodges, and Tripp Hodges; a sister, Mary Lea Arceo (Michael Pryor s.o.); and a niece, Heather Arceo. A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at McMinn Memory Gardens in Athens. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Reba-Thomas Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
