John Ronald Thomas, 79, of Athens passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was a native of Rome, Ga., a former resident of Hollywood, Fla., and a resident of Athens for 13 years. A son of the late John F. and Jewell Dean Fowler Thomas, he was preceded in death by sister, Judith Thomas. He retired from the Hollywood Police Deptartment, where he was the head of the S.W.A.T. Team. He was a member of the Hollywood Masonic Lodge and had served as Worshipful Grandmaster of the Masonic Order for the State of Florida in 1995. He was a member of the Scottish Rites in the Valley of Miami, Fla., Alhambra Shrine and Scottish Rite Temple of Knoxville. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Hollywood, Fla. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Ann Carolyn Warf Thomas of Athens; daughter, Catherine Thomas and Jeffrey Jarvis of Cumming, Ga.; two sons, John Walter Thomas-Valdez and partner, Joseph Valdez, of Las Vegas, Nev., and James Dean Thomas and and wife, Jody Thomas, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sandy Thomas of Cape Coral, Fla.; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Meridian Sun Lodge #50 officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Masonic Home, 3201 1st St. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com./notice/John-Thomas Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
