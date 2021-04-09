Paul Henderson Derrick, 91, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born Aug. 13, 1929, in Church Hill, he was the son of the late Arry and Mary Jane Derrick. Paul was a deacon of First Baptist Church in Church Hill and attended both Central Baptist Church and Corinth Baptist Church in Corbin, Ky. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, especially to his Kentucky adopted family. He had a special fondness for fishing, hunting, and camping and was an avid fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. As well, he was a 50-plus-year member of the Clay Masonic Lodge Number 386 in Church Hill and a 50-plus-year member of the Kingsport York Scottish Rite. He later became a member and past president of the Corbin Shriners Club and a member of the Kerbela Shrine Temple in Knoxville. He also served in the Tennessee National Guard. In addition, Paul was one of the founding members and captain of the Church Hill Rescue Squad. He was in the second class of certified emergency medical technicians (EMT) in the State of Tennessee. His work career spanned several years and jobs from a full journeyman printer at the Kingsport Press, employee of Tennessee Eastman-Kodak Company, owner of his own service station in Mt. Carmel, and an engineer with L&N Railroad on the K&A division until his retirement from CSX Railroad on March 12, 1994. In addition to his father and mother, Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Goodman Derrick; and four brothers, Lyle Derrick, Walker Christian, Valmer Christian, and James E. “Duck” Derrick. Paul leaves behind his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Lois E. Derrick; daughter, Paula Jackson and husband, Ben; son, William Todd Derrick and wife, Angie Bowen; daughter, Sheila Allen; two grandchildren, Stefan Jackson and wife, Mimi, and Lauren Jackson; four great-grandsons, Lyric Jackson, Taylor Jackson, Jameson Jackson, and Maverick Jackson; sister-in-law, Evelyn Lane and husband, Jeff; sister-in-law, Linda Dodge and husband, Jim; and brother-in-law, Jim Riley and wife, Claire. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other special family members, his dear friends at his Lake Region Village vacation home in Florida, and numerous other beloved friends. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, located at 254 Corinth Church Road in Corbin, Ky. The officiating minister will be Leonard E. Strunk. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Hart Funeral Home at 606-528-5311. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (866-278-5833); or Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 (859-266-2101). Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.