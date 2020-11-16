Richey L. Gibson, 48, of Englewood passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, April Kay Gibson; and father, Larry Gibson. Survivors include his son, Caleb Gibson; mother, Janie Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Jonathan Mitchell; brother-in-law and wife, Tracy and Tammy Culberson; mother-in-law, Barbara Culberson; and nephews and nieces, Hunter and Chance Culberson, and Savannah, Tia, and Kobe Mitchell. Special thanks to the Hospice nurses and caregiver, JB Haney. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
