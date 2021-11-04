Claude Allen Bacon, 72, of Athens died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Life Care Center of Athens. Allen was a native of Riceville and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was the son of Ed and Mildred Cannon Bacon. Allen was a member of Christ Community Church. He was a retired truck driver and had worked for Case and Cletus Moore trucking companies. Allen is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara Moses Bacon of Athens; sons, James Bacon of Etowah, and Bobby Bacon and wife, Dedra, of Etowah; grandsons, Matthew Bacon and Benjamin Bacon; sisters, Elizabeth Bacon Williams and husband, Bill, of Niota, and Linda Bacon of Athens; brother, Jerry Bacon and wife, Terry, of Athens; mother-in-law, Opal Bright of Athens; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Baggett officiating. Interment will follow in Riceville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be James Bacon, Bobby Bacon, Matthew Bacon, Nathan Moses, Heath Moses, Eric Smith and Eric Sisk. Honorary pallbearer will be Benjamin Bacon. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athenshas been entrusted with the care of Claude Allen Bacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.