Daisy Mae Fairman Woods, 99, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. She was a native of Athens, a daughter of the late Thomas and Dollie Fairman, and was preceded in death by her husband, David Woods; son, Thomas Woods; daughter, Sammie Jean Woods Cline; three brothers, William Fairman, Wesley Fairman, and Mancil Fairman; four sisters, Maggie Fairman, Kathlene Green, Margaret Fairman and Rosa Wlhitmire; one grandson; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church in Bradenton, Fla. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Lewis and Carol Woods of Bradenton, Fla.; two grandsons, Donnie and Shelby Woods, and David and Nikki Woods; four grandchildren, Tommie and Mary of Alabama, Ruth and Rick Davis of Illinois, Sarah and Charles Davis of Georgia, and Dana Compton of Tennessee; two sisters, Lorine Murr of Athens, and Faye Hall of Etowah; 15 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; seven great-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Fairman and the Rev. Roger Fairman II officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Her family would like to thank her church and Hospice of Bradenton, the doctor and nurses that took care of her, her caregiver, her son, Lewis, and daughter-in-law, Carol Woods. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Daisy-Woods Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
