Neva Sue Hammonds, 99, of the New Zion community, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Bertie and Charlie Moses. She was preceded in death by husband, Morris Gladstone Hammonds (Gad); two sons, Morris and Bill; son-in-law, Jim Constant; 13 brothers and sisters; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild. Neva’s first job was checking airplane lights during the war. She then was a CNA at Woods Memorial Hospital, Etowah Healthcare and Etowah Home Health. Her last job was with the Signal Center in Athens for 16 years until her retirement at 89. She enjoyed time with her family, quilting, puzzle books, and reading her Bible. She was active in all the churches she attended. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Patty Constant; sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley and Jamie and R.C. “Chip” and Tammy; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Stan Hammonds and the Rev. Chip Hammonds officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral service in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
